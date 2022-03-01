Share on Pinterest CAR T therapies are replacing traditional chemotherapy treatments for some types of cancer.

Miquel Llonch/Stocksy United

Federal regulators have approved a new CAR T cancer drug as a treatment for certain forms of multiple myeloma.

Cancer experts say the approval of cilta-cel will provide more options for people who have not responded successfully to other treatments for multiple myeloma.

CAR T treatments use a person’s genetically modified T cells to fight cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to cilta-cel, a cancer treatment for people with pretreated multiple myeloma.

The drug will be sold under the brand name Carvytki. It’s manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a company owned by Johnson & Johnson.

It’s the second such therapy approved for multiple myeloma with the approval of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abecma last year.

“The FDA approval of Carvykti [cilta-cel] marks the first approved cell therapy for Janssen, a testament to our continuing commitment in oncology to deliver new therapeutic options and drive toward our vision of the elimination of cancer,” Mark Wildgust, PhD, vice president of global medical affairs for oncology at Janssen, told Healthline,

Cilta-cel is part of the expanding world of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy, also known as CAR T therapy.

CAR T employs a person’s own genetically modified T cells to find and kill cancer.

Experts in the cancer treatment field hailed this latest FDA approval.

Dr. Joseph Mikhael, the chief medical officer of the International Myeloma Foundation and a professor at the City of Hope Cancer Center in California, told Healthline the approval of cilta-cel is a major step forward.

“We already have one CAR T-cell product approved, but with cilta-cel the response rate has tripled and it has shown to be more durable than other therapies,” said Mikhael.

He predicted that CAR Ts such as cilta-cel as well as others that are in the pipeline will have an increasingly large role in myeloma.

“Maybe even in earlier stages of the disease,” he said. “There is tremendous enthusiasm. Even a geeky hematologist like me, my jaw drops to the floor when I see what this treatment can do.”

Dr. Caitlin Costello, an oncologist at Moores Cancer Center at the University of California San Diego Health, told Healthline that CAR T offers at least durable remissions and cures in some cases, and allows for prolonged treatment-free intervals.

“This is particularly exciting for a cancer like multiple myeloma that has essentially required continuous and indefinite treatment to maintain remissions, which while successful, can have both clinical and financial implications,” she said.