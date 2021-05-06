Share on Pinterest Experts say the public’s help is needed to combat the opioid epidemic. SDI Productions/Getty Images

Federal officials have approved a higher dose of naloxone, a medication used to counter opioid overdoses.

They say the continued opioid crisis, as well as stronger illegal drugs, made the action necessary.

Officials recommend people take training classes so they know how to administer naloxone.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a higher-dose formulation of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses.

Two- and 4-milligram formulations of the product are already available. This new approval doubles the previous high dosage, giving clearance for an 8-milligram formulation of naloxone to hit the shelves.

If administered quickly enough during an opioid overdose, naloxone can counter the opioids’ effects long enough for first responders to arrive and treat someone who’s overdosing.

In a country with an ongoing opioid crisis in which 81,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2020, having naloxone on-hand can save lives.

As opioids have become stronger, higher doses of naloxone are sometimes necessary to elicit those same life-saving effects.

“We are seeing a dramatic rise in fentanyl overdoses,” said Jason Beaman, DO, MPH, executive director of training and education at the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at Oklahoma State University Medicine and the chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

“Fentanyl is incredibly powerful and is a major, if not the major contributor, in opioid overdose deaths,” Beaman said. “In order to overcome this powerful drug, we need high and often multiple doses of naloxone.”