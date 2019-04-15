Share on Pinterest Dovato has been approved by the FDA and is a new HIV medication that is the first of its kind. Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced the approval of Dovato, the first complete two-drug HIV treatment regimen for people who previously have not been on antiretroviral therapy.

The new drug is for people who have no known or suspected resistance to the therapy, according to a press release .

Right now, the therapy for HIV-positive people who have not been previously receiving antiretroviral treatment has been a three-drug regimen.

Why is Dovato significant?

It offers the potential for these people to take their two-drug regimen in one single tablet. ViiV Healthcare developed the drug.

“Having a drug-sparing treatment available that uses fewer drugs is beneficial to patients who may have issues taking multiple medications over a long period of time,” said Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the FDA’s division of antiviral products, in the release.

However, this isn’t the first HIV single two-drug treatment ever developed. Seventeen months ago, the FDA approved Juluca.

Juluca was the first successful, single two-drug therapy option, but unlike Dovato, it was geared to people who had already been receiving treatment. (Think of it as a maintenance regimen for those who achieved an undetectable viral load, which is when a person cannot transmit the virus to HIV-negative sexual partners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ).

Dr. Alan Taege, an infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic, said that the new drug announcement underscores the gradual improvement in HIV treatment options over the years.

He said that drugs available in the earlier years of the HIV-AIDS epidemic were “not as potent” as those developed in recent years.

Over time, once the medical community learned that therapies involving fewer pills could be effective with fewer and more palpable side effects than early drugs, the current three-drug standard became the norm.

Now, more two-drug therapies can make treatment potentially more manageable for people living with HIV.

What does that mean for patients?

“Any time a medication’s chance of side effects decreases, if two-drug regimens seem to be extremely well tolerated with minimal-to-no side effects — with the bigger picture meaning you have very safe, very effective, and extremely well-tolerated treatments — the hope is this will make it easier to take these treatments,” Taege told Healthline.

Taege also pointed out that while we currently don’t know how the medication will be priced, this new treatment may cost less than other drugs currently on the market.

“It is all about simplicity, tolerability, and hopefully this will ultimately come at less cost,” Taege said.

Dovato contains a boxed warning that people with both HIV and hepatitis B should incorporate added treatment for their hepatitis B or possibly consider taking a different regimen, according to the release.

The FDA announced that common “adverse reactions” to the drug in clinical trials included headaches, diarrhea, nausea, insomnia, and fatigue.