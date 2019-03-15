Share on Pinterest The FDA approved the drug this week to treat the virulent cancer. Getty Images

Until now, people with inoperable triple-negative breast cancer had one treatment option: chemotherapy. But this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to the first immunotherapy treatment for breast cancer. It combines the drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) with a form of chemotherapy.

This development is big news because the drug garnered the first positive phase 3 trial for an immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer. The treatment was also first to show a substantial survival benefit for people with triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

Going forward, it opens the field to a large development program, Dr.Pete Schmid, PhD, one of the researchers from Queen Mary University of London, told Healthline.

Tecentriq is the brand name of the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab. It has already been approved to treat specific types of urinary and lung cancers.

A study published last fall in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the therapy extended progression-free survival, which refers to a duration of time in which a person’s cancer doesn’t worsen. Those who used the drug had a median progression-free survival of 7.4 months compared to 4.8 months for those who only received the chemotherapy with a placebo.

“This is the first time immunotherapy has worked in such a difficult-to-treat cancer,” Schmid said in the statement.

Schmid said more research is needed to see if the drug could work on other types or earlier stages of breast cancer.