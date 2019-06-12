The FDA has approved a new injectable drug that’s expected to ease the pain of debilitating headache clusters.

You wake up in the middle of the night with excruciating pain behind your right eye.

Tears are streaming down your face, your nose is running, your eyelid is drooping.

You pace the floor, restless and agitated.

Eventually the pain stops. But it comes back again, as many as eight times within a single day.

And that cycle of attacks can continue for several weeks or months.

That’s the classic description of what happens to people who experience episodic cluster headaches.

Now for the first time, a new drug specifically targeting those headaches has gotten the green light.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Emgality to treat this often debilitating condition.

“Emgality is the first time we have a treatment for cluster headaches based on what we know about what happens in the brain during a cluster headache attack,” Dr. Rashmi B. Halker Singh, a headache neurologist at the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic, told Healthline.

“It’s designed specifically for headache pain and it’s really exciting,” she said.