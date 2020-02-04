Share on Pinterest Experts say the new drug is used only to combat food allergy reactions. Children with allergies should still avoid peanuts. Getty Images

The FDA has approved the drug Palforzia to treat reactions to accidental exposures to peanuts in children with food allergies.

The drug is taken daily by children ages 4 to 17. Doses are gradually increased over time.

Experts say the drug isn’t a cure, so children with allergies should still avoid exposure to peanuts.

Adrienne Urban’s son has made it to age 19 despite the fact his peanut allergy hasn’t exactly made life easy.

“He has had accidental episodes of reacting to peanuts,” said Urban, a Michigan resident who oversees the Whole New Mom blog.

One incident involved a store sample cut by an employee who previously used the knife on a product containing peanuts. Another was when a relative kissed him after eating something containing peanuts.

“Accidental exposures actually cause more fear since it’s a reminder of how dangerous and, in fact, deadly, the situation is,” Urban told Healthline. “The only part about such exposures that is helpful is that when you make it through one or more successfully, you are more confident of how to handle them in the future.”

Researchers have just given parents of children with peanut allergies a confidence injection.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week it has approved the first drug to treat accidental exposure to peanuts.

Palforzia is meant to be taken daily by children 4 to 17 years old, building up the drug’s effect in the child’s system to fight peanut allergies, should the child be exposed.

“Peanut allergy affects approximately 1 million children in the U.S. and only 1 out of 5 of these children will outgrow their allergy,” said Dr. Peter Marks , director of the FDA’s Center for Biologists Evaluation and Research, in the agency’s statement. “Even with strict avoidance, inadvertent exposures can and do occur… Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy.”

That doesn’t mean children can go ahead and dive face-first into a random bag of candy, noted Dr. J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“Let’s be clear: This doesn’t mean they can go eat a Snickers bar,” said Meadows.

Nonetheless, he called Palforzia “a big development.”

“It’s kind of the birth of a new era,” he told Healthline. “This will allow children not to be fearful of something. Kids (with peanut allergies) still have to avoid peanuts. This is not a cure.”