- Federal regulators have approved a new injectable anti-wrinkle treatment.
- Company officials say Daxxify lasts longer than Botox and showed few side effects in clinical trials.
- Experts say Daxxify may not be the best choice for first-time patients who aren’t sure how their skin will react to anti-wrinkle treatments.
A longer-lasting alternative to Botox has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The anti-wrinkle injectable medication is called Daxxify and it was developed by Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Company officials say Daxxify is the first facial injectable medication to see results typically lasting up to 6 months. They add that this means wrinkles can be prevented and managed in as little as two appointments per year.
Revance officials said data from a recent phase 3 clinical trial on the treatment of eyebrow wrinkles suggest Daxxify is well-tolerated and has high levels of patient satisfaction.
The clinical trials included 2,700 participants and approximately 4,200 treatments. Among the reported results:
- Results in as early as one day after treatment (more typically seen within two days)
- 98% of people showed no signs of wrinkle development at 4-week follow-up post-treatment
- 88% of people showed clinically significant wrinkle improvement at a 4-week follow-up
Effects from other neuromodulators or neurotoxins such as Botox, Xeomin, and Jeuveau typically last about three months, according to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS).
Experts say there are pros and cons to a longer-lasting facial injection.
Experts agree that before getting any type of facial injection for wrinkles, you should know what you’re choosing and who you’re working with.
Daxxify and Botox are not the same type of injectable treatment.
Daxxify is the first peptide-based formula on the market. Company officials say Daxxify is also unique in that it’s free of human blood protein (serum albumin) and animal-based ingredients.
“Know what facial injections for wrinkle prevention and treatment are and how they work, advises Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, a dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and Mohs skin cancer surgeon.
“Most injections for wrinkle prevention are types of botulinum toxin, which is where the name ‘Botox’ came from,” he told Healthline.
Tinklepaugh explains there are a variety of different types of injectable botulinum toxins and they each have different properties, but they all work by immobilizing (ie., paralyzing or freezing) the muscles that cause wrinkling.
“It’s important to ask your doctor which type is best for you to get the result you’re hoping to achieve,” he said.
Dr. Brendan Camp, a specialist in dermatology and dermatopathology, further explained that neurotoxins treat dynamic lines, meaning lines that appear when you move your facial muscles.
“They may also help soften static lines that are etched into the skin, but these lines generally do not fade entirely after a neurotoxin treatment because they have been engraved into the skin over time as a result of repeated facial movements,” he told Healthline.
Camp adds that a treatment having a shorter duration can be a “blessing” because side effects such as a droopy eyelid can be resolved more quickly.
He notes that shorter duration, on the other hand, can also mean “more time, money, and needle pokes.”
Drooping eyelids were seen in 2% of study participants, according to a Revance press statement. Other side effects such as headache and facial asymmetry occurred in 1% to 6% of participants.
Camp recommends choosing a provider, such as a board-certified dermatologist, with experience using neurotoxins. He also recommends educating yourself about neurotoxins and discussing their applications with her medical provider.
Dr. TJ Tsay, the medical director at Ageless MD in Orange County, California, adds that consumers shouldn’t expect Daxxify to be priced the same as Botox.
“Of course, they will be pricing this product much higher than Botox due to the advantage of longevity, so don’t expect this to be cheap,” he told Healthline.
Tsay isn’t sure he’d suggest Daxxify for new patients.
“I’m not sure I would use Daxxify for someone that has never gotten neurotoxins before because you just never know how they would react or their sensitivity level to the drug,” he said.
“Maybe if someone has been getting Botox for a while and knows exactly their dosage and placement of injections, they could try Daxxify to see if they get a longer result,” Tsay said.
“If someone is new to neurotoxin treatments it might be a good idea to try one of the products that last a shorter duration so that they can get a sense of how they look and feel after a treatment,” added Camp.
“This provides a good experience from which to build on when deciding to choose between products with shorter and longer durations of action,” he added.