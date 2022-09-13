Experts say there are pros and cons to a longer-lasting facial injection.

The clinical trials included 2,700 participants and approximately 4,200 treatments. Among the reported results :

Revance officials said data from a recent phase 3 clinical trial on the treatment of eyebrow wrinkles suggest Daxxify is well-tolerated and has high levels of patient satisfaction.

Company officials say Daxxify is the first facial injectable medication to see results typically lasting up to 6 months. They add that this means wrinkles can be prevented and managed in as little as two appointments per year.

The anti-wrinkle injectable medication is called Daxxify and it was developed by Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

A longer-lasting alternative to Botox has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Experts agree that before getting any type of facial injection for wrinkles, you should know what you’re choosing and who you’re working with.

Daxxify and Botox are not the same type of injectable treatment.

Daxxify is the first peptide-based formula on the market. Company officials say Daxxify is also unique in that it’s free of human blood protein (serum albumin) and animal-based ingredients.

“Know what facial injections for wrinkle prevention and treatment are and how they work, advises Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, a dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and Mohs skin cancer surgeon.

“Most injections for wrinkle prevention are types of botulinum toxin, which is where the name ‘Botox’ came from,” he told Healthline.

Tinklepaugh explains there are a variety of different types of injectable botulinum toxins and they each have different properties, but they all work by immobilizing (ie., paralyzing or freezing) the muscles that cause wrinkling.

“It’s important to ask your doctor which type is best for you to get the result you’re hoping to achieve,” he said.

Dr. Brendan Camp, a specialist in dermatology and dermatopathology, further explained that neurotoxins treat dynamic lines, meaning lines that appear when you move your facial muscles.

“They may also help soften static lines that are etched into the skin, but these lines generally do not fade entirely after a neurotoxin treatment because they have been engraved into the skin over time as a result of repeated facial movements,” he told Healthline.

Camp adds that a treatment having a shorter duration can be a “blessing” because side effects such as a droopy eyelid can be resolved more quickly.

He notes that shorter duration, on the other hand, can also mean “more time, money, and needle pokes.”

Drooping eyelids were seen in 2% of study participants, according to a Revance press statement. Other side effects such as headache and facial asymmetry occurred in 1% to 6% of participants.

Camp recommends choosing a provider, such as a board-certified dermatologist, with experience using neurotoxins. He also recommends educating yourself about neurotoxins and discussing their applications with her medical provider.

Dr. TJ Tsay, the medical director at Ageless MD in Orange County, California, adds that consumers shouldn’t expect Daxxify to be priced the same as Botox.

“Of course, they will be pricing this product much higher than Botox due to the advantage of longevity, so don’t expect this to be cheap,” he told Healthline.