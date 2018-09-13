Drugs are latest treatment development for people with HIV.

Late last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two new medications to help treat HIV-1, the most common strain of the virus. This announcement marks the latest development in new treatment options available for people who live with HIV.

It means more options to treat a virus that the medical community has strived — and at times struggled — to understand over the course of the global HIV epidemic, now well into its fourth decade.

On August 30, drug manufacturer Merck announced that the FDA gave its stamp of approval to two new antiretroviral medications — Delstrigo and Pifeltro.

These are oral medications meant for HIV-positive adults who haven’t received antiretroviral treatments previously. These drugs aren’t for those who’ve already been receiving antiretroviral treatment for HIV.

Merck says it plans to start distributing the medications to consumers in about a month.

“I think with HIV, you have this constantly evolving virus, and there are still unmet needs out there with people living with HIV in terms of treatment. There is no treatment that is perfect for every single patient, so it’s important that we are providing the physician and patients with HIV options that allow them to tailor specific regimens for their needs,” Dr. Carey Hwang, executive director and product development lead, global clinical development – infectious diseases at Merck Research Laboratories, told Healthline. “The approval provides new options for physicians and patients.”

The approval came about after successful phase III trials for Delstrigo and Pifeltro that involved over 700 participants for each drug. Interestingly, both medications showed signs of lowered cholesterol as a somewhat surprising side effect.

Hwang said that this is important given that as people with HIV live longer, they’re starting to show signs of comorbid conditions that typically show up in people as they age, like high cholesterol and other cardiovascular issues.

“Fortunately, the HIV population is aging — they are living longer and longer, and I think statistics show that pretty soon, if not already, the majority of people living with HIV will be over 50. So, more likely, they will have comorbidities like high cholesterol — all these things you get when you get old,” he said. “We don’t expect any real significant drug interactions with a lot of the medicines used to treat these comorbidities.”