Researchers say a diet that contains fatty acids found in certain fish can help reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

Salmon, tuna, and sardines contain higher levels of these fatty acids.

For people who don’t care much for fish, experts recommend adding a little fish to your regular breakfast, lunch, and dinner selections.

If you’re living with migraine, you might want to consider consuming more fatty fish as well as krill oils.

That’s according to a new study published in the BMJ measuring the effects of diet on migraine frequency and severity in 182 U.S. participants over 16 weeks.

Women made up the majority (88 percent) of participants. The average age of participants was 38. The subjects averaged 5 to 20 migraine attacks per month with 67 percent meeting the criteria for chronic migraine.

Participants were grouped into one of three diet groups.

The H3 diet (increased EPA+DHA fatty acids), the H3-L6 diet (increased EPA+DHA fatty acids and reduced linoleic acid), or the control diet (average U.S. intake of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids).

These fatty acids are already known as precursors to your body’s natural pain signals.

Researchers said the H3 and H3-L6 diets have the potential to decrease the number of migraine headache hours per day as well as moderate to severe headache hours per day compared with the control diet.

Improvements in headache frequency in the H3-L6 group were greater than those in the H3 group, suggesting additional benefits from lowering dietary omega-6 linoleic acid.