Share on Pinterest Researchers say fasting can help reduce a certain type of cell associated with inflammation. Getty Images

Researchers say intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation in the body .

. Inflammation is one way the body fights infection, but if there is too much inflammation that can lead to various diseases .

. Experts say many people have an excess of inflammation because they eat too much and eat too often.

Intermittent fasting and related diets are having a moment. And there might be some good reasons to extend their 15 minutes of fame.

A new study has concluded that intermittent fasting reduces inflammation, a condition that can lead to various diseases such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel syndrome.

That reduction, the study found, was due to a reduction in cells that cause inflammation — called “monocytes” — in the blood.

Researchers also said the monocytes that were in the blood were less inflammatory than they were in people and mice not on an intermittent fasting diet.

The reason for the difference may be not so much that it’s good to starve yourself as that everyone else is eating too much.

“Especially in the Western world, people eat all the time and that’s a fairly recent habit in human evolution,” Dr. Miriam Merad, an author of the new study and director of the Precision Immunology Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Healthline.

Inflammation is a useful tool our bodies use to fight infections.

But, Merad suggested, the quantity of inflammation-causing cells we typically have today may be more a product of this overeating than necessity.

“We wondered whether the number of monocytes we call normal is, in fact, not normal — in fact puts us at risk… and may be unnecessary, may reflect our recent dietary habits,” Merad said. “Somehow we have acquired dietary habits that are putting us at risk for inflammation.”