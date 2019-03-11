Share on Pinterest Researchers said the fast-mimicking diet worked better than a water-only diet. Getty Images

A fasting-mimicking diet may one day be helpful for those with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

A recent study from the University of Southern California (USC) found an eating plan in which a low-calorie diet reduced inflammation in the intestine and reversed the pathology of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in mice.

Researchers say the results could be significant in the treatment of IBD.

“We had shown that the fast-mimicking diet was effective against a multiple sclerosis (MS) mouse model and also provided initial evidence for its effect against MS in humans. We suspected it could be effective against many autoimmune diseases, particularly those involving the gut,” Valter Longo, PhD, study author and the director of the USC Longevity Institute at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, told Healthline. “This is important because it addresses potential strategies to truly reverse, and not just keep under control, widespread illnesses such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.”

In Dr. Longo’s study, one group of mice underwent a four-day, fast-mimicking diet in which they consumed roughly 50 percent of their normal calorie intake on day 1, and 10 percent of their normal intake on days 2, 3, and 4.

A second group of mice fasted only with water for 48 hours.

The researchers found that the mice who underwent a fasting-mimicking diet followed by their normal diet showed a reversal of some IBD pathologies and associated symptoms.

The mice in the water-fasting group didn’t experience the same benefit, suggesting that particular nutrients in the fasting-mimicking diet assist in anti-inflammatory changes in the gut as well as the promotion of a healthy microbiome.

The researchers say the fasting-mimicking diet encouraged an increase in intestinal stem cells by supporting a growth in healthy gut microbiota.

“Water-only fasting was effective mostly in promoting intestinal regeneration. The fast-mimicking diet instead was effective in reversing disease pathology by regulating microbiota, regeneration, and inflammation,” Longo said.