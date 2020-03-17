Share on Pinterest More than 80 percent of study participants with Parkinson’s reported they have vision problems. Getty Images

Researchers say vision problems are common in people with Parkinson’s disease.

They say those problems can increase the risk of falls and impair mobility as well as driving abilities.

Common vision problems with Parkinson’s include difficulty reading, dry eyes, and double vision.

Experts say doctors can prescribe treatments to help with these problems, so it’s important for patients to make their physicians aware.

People with Parkinson’s disease can have issues with movement and balance that may make a fall or other potential injury more likely.

Having an issue with their vision might make those injuries even more likely.

A new study now underscores how widespread vision problems are with people with Parkinson’s and the health risks they can pose.

Researchers say more than 80 percent of study participants with Parkinson’s had one or more vision problems.

That compared with less than half of the study participants who didn’t have Parkinson’s.

More than two-thirds of the people with Parkinson’s said the symptoms interfered with daily activities, compared with 35 percent of participants without the disease.

The results echo previous findings, but experts say these vision problems can be addressed and treated — as long as physicians and patients are made more aware of how common certain vision problems can be.

“I think the issue for people with [Parkinson’s disease] is that this is yet another symptom that people deal with that goes unaddressed, either because people with [Parkinson’s] are not aware that this is an issue that is treatable or their clinicians are focused on other pressing issues and do not ask,” James Beck, PhD, chief scientific officer at the Parkinson’s Foundation, told Healthline.

“So I believe awareness of eye problems is an important first step that can lead to their treatment,” he added.