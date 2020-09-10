Share on Pinterest AstraZeneca is currently in phase 3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine. Getty Images

Drugmaker AstraZeneca halted its global COVID-19 vaccine trial over a suspected adverse reaction, but experts say this type of pause is “not uncommon.”

According to reports, a trial participant developed symptoms associated with a condition called transverse myelitis.

Phase 3 trials enroll thousands of people to catch more rare side effects. But this increases the chance that a participant will have an unrelated illness while they’re enrolled.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with the University of Oxford, halted its global phase 3 study on Tuesday after a participant at a site in the United Kingdom developed a suspected adverse reaction, STAT reports.

“Our standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data,” said a spokesperson for AstraZeneca in a statement to STAT.

The spokesperson added that this is a “routine action” that occurs during a clinical trial whenever a participant develops a “potentially unexplained illness.”

The company is also “working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline.”

In a follow-up statement, the company said it initiated the hold on the study voluntarily.

The drugmaker’s CEO, Pascal Soriot, said in a conference call that the study participant, a woman who received the candidate vaccine at a U.K. site, experienced neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, reports STAT.

This is an inflammatory condition that affects the spinal cord and can be triggered by viral infections.

Soriot added that the woman’s diagnosis hasn’t been confirmed, but that she’ll likely be released from the hospital soon.

He also confirmed that the woman had received the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and not the inactive placebo.

This is the second time that AstraZeneca has paused its trial in the United Kingdom because of neurological symptoms, according to Nature .

Earlier in the summer, another participant developed symptoms of transverse myelitis and was later diagnosed with an “unrelated neurological illness.”