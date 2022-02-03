Share on Pinterest Experts say more attention needs to be paid to blood pressure readings in younger adults. Maskot/Getty Images

New research is spotlighting efforts by heart health experts to focus more attention on blood pressure in younger adults.

One study reports that high blood pressure in younger adults may be linked to cognitive decline in later years.

Another study states that fewer people over the age of 75 are having strokes, but the incidence of strokes is increasing in people ages 49 and younger in the United States.

Experts recommend that younger adults have their blood pressure checked at least once a year.

The impact of high blood pressure and the incidence of strokes, long thought to be something to watch closely later in life, may need more attention in younger years.

Two separate studies being presented today at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference point to that.

One study reports that while fewer people older than age 75 are having strokes, the incidence of stroke among adults ages 49 and younger in the United States has continued to increase over the past 30 years.

The other study found that high blood pressure among younger adults ages 20 to 40 years appears to be linked to brain changes in midlife (average age 55) that may increase the risk for later cognitive decline.

Both studies found that incidences of stroke and high blood pressure in that younger age group were prevalent in what they call the “ Stroke Belt ” region in the southeastern United States.

Experts say these results point to the need to focus more on blood pressure and heart health from a young age.

“More than surprised, these data support and bolster the evidence we’ve been seeing (in clinic),” Dr. Adedapo (Dapo) Iluyomade, a preventive cardiologist for Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Florida, told Healthline.

“We see similarities in the preponderance of heart attacks in (younger) patients,” he added.

The high blood pressure and brain impact study, led by Dr. Christina Marie Lineback, a vascular neurology fellow at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, looked to expand smaller studies that had found that high blood pressure disrupts the structure and function of the brain’s blood vessels, damaging regions of the brain that are critical for cognitive function.

“There are studies to suggest changes to the brain may start at a young age,” Lineback said in a news release.

“Our study provides further evidence that high blood pressure during young adulthood may contribute to changes in the brain later in life,” she added.

The stroke study, led by Audrey Leasure, BS, a fourth-year medical student at Yale University School of Medicine in Connecticut, found that while strokes incidences are flattening or even decreasing overall since 1990, doctors “are seeing more severe [impact] in the younger population.”