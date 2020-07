Share on Pinterest Experts want the WHO to acknowledge that COVID-19 may be airborne. Getty Images

New evidence finds that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread through microscopic respiratory droplets up to several meters in enclosed indoor spaces.

Research has found that people with the virus can expel pieces of it when they exhale, talk, or cough.

This risk of infection is higher indoors. Outdoors, the aerosols evaporate and disperse much more quickly.

Over 230 scientists have written to the World Health Organization (WHO) urging them to update their guidance pertaining to the risk of airborne spread of COVID-19.

The current guidance from the WHO does not address the fact that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through minuscule aerosols.

It only states that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is primarily spread from person to person through large respiratory droplets, which are expelled into the air when a person coughs or sneezes.

While that remains true, subsequent evidence has suggested that SARS-CoV-2 also spreads readily through much smaller particles that can hang in the air for hours and be inhaled.

Now, scientists want health officials to update COVID-19 health guidance and recognize that the virus can be spread through these microscopic respiratory droplets, not just within 6 feet but up to several meters in enclosed indoor spaces.

They hope updated guidance will encourage people to take further safety measures — like providing effective air ventilation in buildings and avoiding overcrowding in indoor spaces — to mitigate the risk of airborne transmission.

“The WHO has been very slow to acknowledge the growing and significant contribution that aerosols play in the transmission of COVID-19. This can have far reaching effects in trying to save lives when it comes to global health messaging related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

“It ultimately relates to the importance of wearing face coverings,” Glatter added.