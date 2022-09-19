Share on Pinterest Medication is often prescribed for symptoms associated with lupus. Dmitry Ageev/EyeEm/Getty Images

People with lupus can experience pain from swollen and tender joints.

In a recent study, researchers say the experimental drug litifilimab showed promise in reducing these symptoms.

An earlier study indicated that litifilimab may also help reduce skin rashes associated with lupus.

Scientists are currently exploring whether the experimental medication litifilimab can help treat lupus symptoms.

In a recent study, researchers tested litifilimab to see if the drug could reduce swollen and tender joints in people with lupus.

Litifilimab is a lab-produced monoclonal antibody. It was developed to target a protein on certain immune cells that are associated with inflammation in lupus.

The new study included 132 participants who had lupus as well as at least four tender and swollen joints.

They were randomized with 64 participants receiving 450 mg of litifilimab, 6 receiving 150 mg, 6 receiving 50 mg, and 56 receiving a placebo. The trial lasted 24 weeks, with participants receiving shots at the start of the trial and again at weeks 2, 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20.

At the end of the trial, researchers reported that the participants who received 450 mg shots had fewer swollen and tender joints than those taking a placebo.

The medication will now advance to phase 3 trials that will include a more significant number of participants.

Dr. Richard Alan Furie, the principal investigator in the study as well as the chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Northwell Health and a professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York, said litifilimab performed well in the most recent trials, but more research is needed.

“The primary endpoint of this phase 2 study was improvement in arthritis, which was measured by assessing joint tenderness and swelling,” Furie told Healthline. “While the findings of improvement of arthritis were observed in this phase 2 study, there is a phase 3 study ongoing with a larger number of patients to confirm our initial results.”

The researchers did note that one of the side effects is an increased risk of shingles.

“Patients would be advised to be immunized with the shingles vaccine before starting this drug,” said Dr. Daniel Wallace, a rheumatologist and professor of medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, in an editorial that accompanied the study results in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In addition to shingles, side effects of litifilimab also include:

Upper respiratory tract infection

Influenza

Viral rash

Systemic viral infections

“Clinicians always have to be concerned about potential side effects when a medicine is prescribed,” said Furie. “The safety profile of litifilimab was quite good. Phase 3 studies will further inform us of any safety signals.”