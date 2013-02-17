Experts weigh in on the importance of keeping your brain strong, while keeping your body active. Hopefully, that new gym membership you bought on Jan. 2 isn’t gathering dust along with your running shoes. But, if you’re like the majority of people who gave up on their resolutions on Jan. 10, you may need some new motivation to get back in the groove. The first—and most important—concern should be your mental health.

Your Brain on Physical Exercise If case you didn’t already know, every time you work out your body, you’re also strengthening your brain. There are stacks of studies to show that aerobic exercise increases the size of critical parts of the brain and improves cognition, and that’s part of the discussion at this year’s annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston. Art Kramer, a University of Illinois psychology professor and expert on the impact of physical fitness on cognition, discussed how exercise affects brain function Saturday at the AAAS symposium. “Populations throughout the industrialized world are becoming increasing sedentary as a result of the changing nature of work and leisure activities,” he said. “Increased physical activity also has direct, and relatively rapid effects on cognition and brain health. Such results have now been reported, over the course of several decades, in animal studies of physical activity.” Exercises that integrate both mental and physical elements, such as yoga, can maximize the positive effects on your body and brain.