Share on Pinterest Exercise is one of the daily activities experts say can help lower the risk of dementia. Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images

Researchers say staying active both physically and mentally can help lower the risk of dementia.

They say these activities can include exercise, household chores, and social visits with friends and family.

Experts say it’s also important to eat a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, and participate in mindful activities such as yoga.

Exercising, doing household chores, and visiting with friends and family are all ways of reducing dementia risk by up to 35%.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Neurology that involved more than 500,000 people.

Participants had an average age of 56. None of them had been diagnosed with dementia.

The participants self-reported physical activity levels at the beginning of the study. They also documented additional activities such as how they commuted to work or spent leisure time, their use of electronic devices, and personal information including education level.

Researchers then followed up for an average of more than 10 years. They reported that they found a link between certain activities and a reduced risk for dementia.

The researchers said people who frequently participated in specific activities had a much lower risk of developing dementia than people who didn’t frequently participate.

Vigorous exercise was associated with a 35% lower risk of developing dementia.

Household chores created a 21% lower risk.

Daily visits with people (friends or family) produced a 15% lower risk.

Where you spent time with others and what you did while socializing also mattered in the study. For example, visiting a bar or a social club and watching television didn’t lower risk as much as other activities.

Genetic risk factors for developing dementia alongside family history of the condition were taken into consideration.

By the end of the follow-up period, more than 5,000 participants developed dementia. Those most likely to develop dementia in the study were older, male, with a history of hypertension or hyperlipidemia, and with a lower socioeconomic status and higher body mass index.

“More research is needed to confirm our findings. However, our results are encouraging that making these simple lifestyle changes may be beneficial,” Dr. Huan Song, a study author and a research professor at Sichuan University in China, said in a statement.