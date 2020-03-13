Share on Pinterest Experts say there are a number of ways you can get in a full-body workout at home. Getty Images Experts say fitness centers are a great place to get exercise but also a place where something like the new coronavirus can spread.

Some gyms have instituted practices to thoroughly clean equipment more often.

Fitness experts say there are a number of ways you can get in a full-body workout while exercising at home. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak. Working out is often a great way to de-stress at the end of the day and a good way to keep your immune system in tip-top shape. But fears of contracting the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have many people on edge and avoiding places where they could contract the disease or spread the virus to other people. On that point, the gym is a place where people can easily pick up other people’s germs. That’s of particular concern because the new coronavirus causes respiratory illness that can spread by touching surfaces a person with the virus has touched or even via airborne droplets when a person sneezes or coughs. Dr. Nancy Messonnier , director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, warned people Mar. 10 to take basic precautions about limiting their exposure to the virus. “Take everyday precautions like avoiding close contact with people who are sick, cleaning your hands often, and to the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places,” Messonnier said. “Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.” The World Health Organization (WHO) says some coronaviruses can linger on surfaces “for a few hours or up to several days,” which is part of the reason they recommend washing your hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

What fitness centers are doing Gyms are often crowded places where many of the surfaces — from free weights to the controls on a treadmill — are touched a lot. Simply wiping sweat off with a towel isn’t enough to stop the coronavirus and other bugs from spreading. While a handful of Twitter users report the novel coronavirus hasn’t changed their gym habits, many fitness centers have reached out to their members to tell them the extra preventive steps they’re taking. That includes closing down. A case in point is the San Mateo Athletic Club at the College of San Mateo in California. Earlier this week, the fitness center told its members that it’s following guidelines set by the health department in San Mateo County. “We have continued to educate the staff members on good hygiene habits: use of gloves and proper disposal, proper cleaning procedures, and use of Clorox wipes at each workstation,” the email read. “These are habits we have practiced for 10 years.” On Thursday, the San Mateo gym announced it’s temporarily closing. Nationwide, chains have also been reassuring its members that its spaces are clean and safe. Planet Fitness says it has “extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place.” “Team members conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies,” McCall Gosselin, Planet Fitness’ spokeswoman, told Healthline. “In addition, they regularly complete overnight cleaning of the facility.” Anytime Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness, two other major national gym chains, didn’t have any coronavirus warnings on their websites, nor did they respond to requests for comment. Simon Hansen, an experienced athlete, coach, and sports blogger of Best Sports Lounge, said he’s visited the gym less frequently since the COVID-19 outbreak, although he knows people with strong immune systems are less likely to be affected. “I think that it’s a necessary precaution to take especially since we might unknowingly harm the immunocompromised,” Hansen told Healthline. “However, this doesn’t mean that I’ve removed exercise from my daily routine.” Instead, he works out at home.