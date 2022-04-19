Share on Pinterest Maskot/Getty Images

A new study finds that excess weight may increase a person’s risk of endometrial cancer.

New therapies, including fasting insulin and testosterone, may help reduce this risk.

Researchers looked at data from more than 120 individuals.

New research from the University of Bristol found that excess weight may almost double an individual’s risk of endometrial cancer, also known as womb cancer.

Endometrial cancer occurs when cells in the lining of the uterus or the endometrium become cancerous and start growing out of control.

For every 5 body mass index (BMI) unit increase, the risk of endometrial cancer almost doubles (a risk increase of about 88 percent), according to the study, which was published in BMC Medicine Monday.

Previous evidence has linked excess weight to various types of cancer, like breast cancer. Still, the new report is one of the first to specifically look at how lifelong obesity impact’s a person’s risk of developing endometrial cancer.

High BMI is a known risk factor for womb cancer. The study authors believe that developing therapies that target hormones associated with excess weight — including fasting insulin and testosterone — could help prevent endometrial cancer.

People with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 are considered having overweight, and if their BMI is over 30, they are considered having obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“This study provides strong confirmatory evidence with the relationship between obesity and endometrial cancer. This association has been known for years,” Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz, OB/GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, told Healthline.