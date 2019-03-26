Share on Pinterest The avocados affected were grown in California. Getty Images

There’s yet another food recall, and this one is affecting everyone’s favorite oblong green fruit: the avocado.

The Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling whole avocados grown in California that were sold in bulk to retail stores in six states because they’re potentially contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, the company announced on March 23.

“Henry Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility,” reads the company’s statement.

Henry Avocado started packing in this facility in late January 2019. All avocados from this packing facility are included in the recall.

No illnesses associated with the recall have been reported at this time.

Angela Shaw, PhD, an associate professor of food microbiology and safety at Iowa State University, pointed out that the California-grown avocados from Henry Avocado were only shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Shaw, who’s not affiliated with the company, added that Henry Avocado has contacted all the grocery and other retail stores that purchased the affected products.