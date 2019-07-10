Share on Pinterest Performing CPR dramatically increases the chance a person in cardiac arrest will survive. Getty Images

Hands-only CPR is just as effective as traditional CPR with rescue breathing.

You should push down at least 2 inches when performing chest compressions.

Less than 50 percent of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital get CPR.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is a technique used across the world to help revive a person when their heart has stopped beating. However, the traditional way to perform it is falling out of favor.

You’ve seen it on TV and perhaps even in real life. Someone is in critical condition while another is pushing on their chest and occasionally giving mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths. Despite this popularized technique, it may not be the best way to perform CPR.

Studies now show that compression-only CPR, meaning no mouth-to-mouth, is just as effective as traditional CPR.

“It’s easier for people to do hands-only CPR, so it’ll likely be done more often,” Dr. Vidor E. Friedman, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told Healthline.

In a recent study published in the journal Circulation, performing hands-only CPR doubles a person’s odds of surviving at least 30 days after a cardiac arrest. This is the same rate as traditional CPR that involves rescue breaths.

This study involved over 30,000 people between 2000 and 2017 in Sweden, when hands-only CPR was adopted into the Swedish CPR guidelines.

By removing the rescue breaths between chest compressions, there was a sixfold increase in hands-only CPR use throughout the study.

“The breathing component of CPR is generally not effective, so pumping the blood to preserve organs is the most important thing to do,” said Dr. Theodore Strange, physician and associate chair of medicine at Staten Island University Hospital.

Strange had firsthand experience when he saved a stranger’s life while they were running the New York City Marathon.