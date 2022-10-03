Share on Pinterest BADRU KATUMBA/AFP via Getty Images Health officials in Uganda are dealing with an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Potentially at least 23 people have died of 36 cases.

The virus is a hemorrhagic fever that has a fatality rate that reaches 50% on average. Ugandan health authorities have declared an outbreak of Ebola in their country as of September 20, 2022. The number of probable deaths is reported to be 23, out of 18 confirmed and 18 probable cases. The government has confirmed that 11 deaths are the result of the virus.

What is Ebola Ebola is a viral hemorrhagic fever typically found in sub-Saharan Africa. There are several strains of the virus, but only four have been known to cause illness in humans. It is spread through direct contact between body fluids of any person or animal with the disease and broken skin or mucous membranes of another person who develops the disease. Symptoms of Ebola include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and sore throat. Bleeding from various body openings occurs in later stages of the disease.

First case reported in September The first case of Ebola from this outbreak was reported on September 11. A 24-year-old man visited two different clinics with symptoms matching those of Ebola. When his symptoms did not abate he was admitted to the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on September 15. A blood sample was collected two days later and sent out to be tested for Ebola virus. The test came back positive on September 19, and the man died later that day. The hospital has currently set up an isolation unit for Ebola patients, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a technical team to assist in screening for the virus.

How to treat the disease There are no known treatments for the Sudan Ebola virus, instead all patients are treated with supportive care in hopes of decreasing their symptoms. While there is a vaccine available for the Ebola virus, it is only approved to prevent one particular strain, the Zaire Ebola virus. This strain has caused the most outbreaks and deaths (the 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak was caused by the Zaire virus), but the strain involved in the Uganda outbreak is the Sudan virus so the vaccine has not been used to stem the outbreak. Officials could decided to try and see if the vaccine could be effective against Sudan virus, but it would still take time to get the vaccine to peopel at risk. The vaccine needs to be administered through two doses, 56 days apart in order to provide full protection.