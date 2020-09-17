Share on Pinterest Experts say light smoking carries the same health risks as heavy smoking, just at a lower level. Getty Images

New research shows that smoking increases the risk of death through subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a type of brain bleed.

Both heavy smokers and light smokers had a higher mortality rate.

Light smoking carries the same health risks as heavy smoking, just on a lower level.

Experts recommend smokers first make the decision to quit, then follow up with a counselor who may recommend different therapies.

New research shows that the risk of a potentially fatal stroke is elevated by smoking — even for those light cigarette users who aren’t smoking a pack a day.

The data, published today, examined cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a type of brain bleed that can lead to permanent brain damage or even death.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital gathered data from a cohort of more than 16,000 same-sex twin pairs to determine if there was an underlying genetic cause that could explain SAH.

It was found that smokers — even those who identified as occasional smokers — were at an increased risk for experiencing SAH.

Among twin pairs where one was a smoker and one a nonsmoker, it was found that the smoker was more likely to experience SAH.

“This fascinating twin study demonstrates that smoking — even light smoking — can cause an increased incidence of stroke,” Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.

“The mechanism for this seems to be independent of hypertension [high blood pressure], although hypertension can lead to stroke,” he added. “Smoking causes a decrease in distensibility in arteries, which may account for this phenomenon.”

Dr. Andrew Rogove, the medical director of stroke services at Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, told Healthline that since genetic factors play little role in SAH, it’s important to find environmental factors that can lead to fatal SAH. One environmental factor is smoking.

“Environmental factors can be modified to reduce risk,” he explained. “This study found that in sets of twins where one smoked and the other twin did not, there was a higher death rate due to SAH in the twin that smoked. There was also a correlation with increased alcohol use, but it is postulated that smokers also consume more alcohol. This provides yet another reason to stop smoking.”