They wanted to learn whether moderate alcohol consumption might potentially contribute to the cognitive decline associated with these conditions.

The study authors felt it was important to study the effects of alcohol on brain iron content because iron buildup in the brain has previously been linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

An intake of 7 to 14 units weekly is considered to be moderate drinking.

The UK Chief Medical Officers’ Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines explain that seven units of alcohol are equivalent to about three 175-mL glasses of wine with a 14 percent alcohol content.

Additionally, higher levels of iron in certain parts of the brain were linked to poorer results on cognitive tests.

According to a study appearing in the July 14, 2022 issue of the journal PLOS Medicine, drinking seven or more units of alcohol per week was associated with higher levels of iron in the brain.

Lead author Anya Topiwala and her research team at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, included 20,965 people from the UK Biobank in their study.

The UK Biobank is a large, long-term study being conducted in the United Kingdom which seeks to learn how genes and environment contribute to the development of disease.

The average age of study participants was 55 years old. Nearly half (48.6 percent) were women.

Study participants self-reported their alcohol consumption via a touchscreen questionnaire, classifying themselves as being either current, never, or previous drinkers. Weekly alcohol consumption was calculated for current drinkers.

The average amount of alcohol consumed was about 18 units per week, which is roughly equivalent to about 7 1/2 cans of beer or 6 large glasses of wine, according to the study authors.

These individuals also had magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) performed on their brains. Additionally, nearly 7,000 of them had MRIs done on their livers. These scans were done in order to assess the amount of iron in these organs.

All study participants did testing to assess their cognitive and motor function.

The researchers found upon analysis that drinking more than seven units of alcohol per week was linked with greater amounts of iron in the basal ganglia.

This area of the brain is responsible for functions such as motor movements, procedural learning, eye movement, cognition, and emotion.

They further noted that higher iron levels in this region were linked to worse cognitive function.

“Potential implications are that this adds to the increasing evidence base that even small amounts of alcohol may damage the brain,” said Topawala. “Additionally, it offers insight into the way alcohol damages the brain — and we hope offers future avenues for studies to test whether intervening to lower iron might help avoid damage.”

Dr. Patricia E. Molina, Director of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Center of Excellence at LSUHSC New Orleans and a member of the American Physiological Society, who was not a part of the study, said the basal ganglia is vulnerable to age-related changes. This study indicates that brain iron accumulation due to alcohol consumption might also cause cognitive decline.

“The results provide ideas for future studies to determine the contribution of iron concentrations to changes in brain function,” she added.