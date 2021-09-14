Share on Pinterest Experts say children can easily transmit illnesses to each other, whether it’s a cold, the flu, or COVID-19. Justin Paget/Getty Images

Experts are urging parents not to send children to school if they’re sick, even their illness isn’t COVID-19.

They note that children can spread diseases quickly, and schools are prime locations for illnesses to thrive.

Experts say a child should stay home from school for a minimum of 24 hours after symptoms have disappeared, and even longer if the illness is COVID-19.

Health experts are urging parents to keep their children home when they’re sick, no matter what their illness may be.

With students returning to in-person learning this month along with COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating in many communities, experts say it’s more important than ever for parents to keep their children home if they are unwell.

In other words, just because your child tests negative for COVID-19, it doesn’t necessarily mean they should be in a classroom with other children.

“It’s never been OK to send your child to school sick. There have always been rules for returning to school after illness or certain symptoms, such as fever,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System.

“This continues to be an issue now, especially with COVID-19 and RSV circulating at high levels. Even with a negative COVID-19 test (if it was an antigen test, it needs a follow-up confirmatory PCR test), being ill you still have the potential to spread disease to others,” Hawkinson told Healthline.

COVID-19 isn’t the only illness that’s easily transmitted in communal environments. Schools can also be a prime spot for other infectious diseases.

“RSV, streptococcus pneumoniae (strep throat), gastrointestinal (GI) infections, [and] other typical cough and cold viruses are things that may transmit easily to others in school settings. Some of the infections can definitely cause serious problems for those infected,” Hawkinson said.

“Strep throat can cause significant problems leading to severe illness, and any of the respiratory pathogens have the potential to cause pneumonia and severe breathing issues, while the GI pathogens can cause significant dehydration leading to hospitalization,” he noted.

Influenza is also easily spread in schools, as children are more likely to contract the flu and transmit it to others.