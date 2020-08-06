Share on Pinterest Venice has far fewer tourists visiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images European nations are noticing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and bracing for a second wave.

Data from the World Health Organization’s European division shows that the countries with the highest number of cases in the last 14 days include Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany.

But several European countries, including Italy and Germany, have been quick and decisive in enacting strict population and individual restrictions. Following the easing of physical distancing measures, lockdowns, and the relaxed perceptions of the dangers of the new coronavirus, several European nations are noticing an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases and bracing for a second wave. Data from the World Health Organization’s European division shows that the countries with the highest number of cases in the last 14 days include Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany. Each of those countries reported more than 200,000 cases. Russia reported 869,000 cases, the highest on the continent.

Why are cases rising? Dimitar Marinov, an assistant professor in the department of hygiene and epidemiology at Medical University in Varna, Bulgaria, attributes the spike to a large number of people summer traveling and the reopening of public establishments such as nightclubs and restaurants — places where the strict observance of rules like physical distancing and wearing masks isn’t always possible. In addition, “You have a large number of people not trusting medical doctors’ and experts’ advice about wearing masks, quarantining, and the dangers of COVID,” said Marinov, who’s been studying COVID-19 trends in Europe. He says some Balkan, Eastern, and central European nations have seen a significant rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases, including Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria. He adds that Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands are also seeing a rise in new cases. Several other countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Serbia, and the United Kingdom, are also reporting increases, says Chris Skopec, executive vice president for global health at Project Hope, an international healthcare organization. There are also reports of insufficient personal protective equipment and limited health system capacity in management of severe cases in Albania, he adds. “Many countries seeing an uptick in cases likely reopened much too soon, and many individuals relaxed their efforts to follow public health recommendations,” Skopec said. “But this is not unique to Europe, as evidenced by case numbers in the U.S., Australia, Japan, and other countries.” He says countries recording these increases must be ready to dial back reopenings as soon as they see an uptick in cases. “Waiting a week too long could give COVID the upper hand,” Skopec said. “The mistaken notion that certain countries or municipalities have beaten the virus led many to think they could simply carry on as if the disease was no longer a threat. This second wave is proof otherwise and should serve as a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant.”