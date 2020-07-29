Share on Pinterest Experts are learning about the risk of blood clots due to COVID-19. Getty Images

Women who take birth control or who are pregnant may be at high risk for blood clots if they contract COVID-19.

Birth control can increase a person’s risk of blood clots by three- or fourfold and COVID-19 may exacerbate that risk further .

. Pregnant women are also known to be at higher risk for blood clots.

Health experts say we need more research to fully understand how gender influences a person’s risk for severe COVID-19.

New research has found that women who are pregnant or take estrogen either through birth control or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may have a higher risk of developing blood clots if they contract COVID-19.

Though estrogen does not cause blood clots, if used in birth control or HRT it can increase a person’s risk by three- or fourfold. COVID-19 may exacerbate that risk.

Many COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) are developing blood clots that may contribute to respiratory failure.

Clotting with COVID-19 has been more common in patients who are older, male, or have diabetes or obesity.

Some women who contract COVID-19 may need to discontinue their estrogen medications or begin anticoagulation therapy, according to the study, which published in the journal Endocrinology on Wednesday.

According to the study, there have been no reports of increased incidence of venous thromboembolic events (VTEs) in pregnant women or people taking estrogen with COVID-19. Doctors have observed vascular abnormalities in the placenta of pregnant women with COVID-19.

Health experts say we need more research to fully understand how gender influences a person’s risk for severe COVID-19. Interestingly, women are generally less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to men, though it’s unclear as to why.

“My sense is, as with everything related to COVID, we are just beginning to understand gender as a risk for poor outcome in COVID and multiple factors are important, not just estrogen and clotting,” says Dr. Don L. Goldenberg, a rheumatologist and emeritus professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine.