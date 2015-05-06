But new research published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy suggests drugs meant to reduce seizures associated with epilepsy may be effective at reversing memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients.

Out of the top 10 causes of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s is the only one that cannot be prevented or cured.

A Canadian research team says an experimental epilepsy medication may be the key to preventing cognitive decline in dementia patients.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia tested existing and experimental epilepsy drugs and concluded they could be effective in treating Alzheimer’s.

Their new findings build on previous studies, in both mice and humans, that suggested the widely used anticonvulsant drug levetiracetam may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, namely the damaging effects of memory loss.

Levetiracetam, sold under the brand name Keppra, is an anticonvulsant drug that works against epilepsy by decreasing abnormal excitement in the brain.

The Canadian research team tested levetiracetam and brivaracetam, an experimental epilepsy drug that’s similar yet 10 times stronger than levetiracetam. In a Phase III randomized trial completed last year, 50 milligrams of brivaracetam resulted in significantly lower frequency of seizures compared with a group of participants taking a placebo.

In the new study, researchers tested the effects of brivaracetam on mice with Alzheimer’s disease and found it completely reversed memory loss.

The exact mechanism that causes this, however, remains a mystery to researchers.

But researchers say their findings reinforce the theory that brain hyperexcitability — or overreaction to stimuli — plays an important role not only in epilepsy but also Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Haakon Nygaard, a researcher with the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, Vancouver, anticipates levetiracetam and brivaracetam will be part of ongoing Alzheimer’s research over the next five to 10 years.

“Now we have many different research groups using antiepileptic drugs that engage the same target, and all point to a therapeutic effect in both Alzheimer’s disease models, and patients with the disease,” he said. “Larger clinical studies in human subjects will be needed before we can determine whether anticonvulsant therapy will be part of our future therapeutic arsenal against Alzheimer’s.”

There are currently five drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Alzheimer’s disease, all of which work to combat disruptions in the neuron and synapses process caused during dementia.

