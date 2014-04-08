A new study using epidural electrical stimulation was found to help paraplegic men to voluntarily move their legs, providing hope to six million Americans who are paralyzed.

Picture this: Four men, all classified with chronic, motor complete spinal cord injuries, who have been paralyzed for years are able to voluntarily raise their legs. This picture has come to life, thanks to a breakthrough therapy known as epidural electrical stimulation of the spinal cord.

According to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, nearly one in 50 people lives with paralysis, or approximately six million people, of whom 1,275,000 have spinal cord injuries. That number is nearly 33 previous higher than previous estimates showed.

The study, published in the journal Brain, was conducted by researchers at the University of Louisville, UCLA, and the Pavlov Institute of Physiology and involved four men who were unable to move their lower extremities prior to the implantation of an epidural stimulator. The stimulator delivers a continuous electrical current to the participants’ lower spinal cords, mimicking signals the brain normally transmits to initiate movement.

The research comes three years after a study, published in The Lancet, evaluated the effects of epidural stimulation in the first study participant, Rob Summers, who was paralyzed after being struck by a vehicle. He recovered a number of motor functions as a result of the intervention. The other three participants in the new study were paralyzed in auto or motorcycle accidents.

The finding is revolutionary in that the other study participants were able to execute voluntary movements immediately after the implantation and activation of the stimulator, according to the researchers.

Commenting on the study, Peter T. Wilderotter, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation president and CEO, told Healthline, “Now, with these results, we are at a crossroad where technology has the potential to reverse “permanent” conditions like paralysis and essentially rewire how our bodies work by bridging the gap that biology is not prepared to support right now. This study challenges the notion that the spinal cord, once damaged, cannot repair or recover. This offers tremendous hope to the six million Americans living with paralysis. We may just need to redefine paralysis altogether.”

