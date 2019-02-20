Dental experts say the high acidity in the popular drinks can damage tooth enamel.

Chances are you’ve already gotten the message that overly sweet drinks can lead to tooth decay.

But what about highly acidic drinks?

Looks like that warning may have fallen through the cracks.

“A lot of people very proudly come into my dental office or the clinic at the dental school and say ‘You’ll be so proud of me. I’ve given up sodas. All I drink now are sports and energy drinks,’” said Poonam Jain, BDS, MS, MPH, vice dean for clinical education, operation, and community partnerships at the A.T. Still University Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health.

Jain told Healthline she has to find a way to diplomatically tell those patients, “Good move, however, those are no better.”

The issue has come to light recently after a British man posted photos online of his rotting teeth, which he says were damaged by his addiction to energy drinks.

His story hasn’t yet been verified, but the posts have reignited warnings from dental experts.

In fact, Jain began sounding the alarm years ago that energy and sports drinks may not be as healthy as you think.