Researchers say elevated insulin levels can be toxic to the placenta, but there are things you can do to reduce the risks.

If you’ve experienced pregnancy loss, you’re not alone. Miscarriage is the single most common pregnancy complication, ending roughly one in four pregnancies.



While pregnancy loss can occur for many reasons, most often the exact cause cannot be identified.



But a new study published today in the medical journal Fertility and Sterility may provide an explanation and help prevent future losses from happening in the future.

Researchers say they have found that insulin is toxic to early placenta cells and can result in miscarriage.



In addition, metformin, a common medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as well as a reduced-carbohydrate, low-sugar diet can provide a low-cost, safe solution for women with insulin resistance to carry a pregnancy to full term.

“The reason that’s important is that we really struggle with unexplained miscarriages,” Dr. Zev Williams, director of the Columbia University Fertility Center and a study co-author, told Healthline.



“Pregnancy loss is so difficult for a woman and couple on many levels and being told ‘it just happens’ or ‘just don’t stress about it’ or ‘you need to relax,’ all those things have such a negative connotation for a woman who is going through these losses,” said Williams.



Williams explains that the driving goal of their research is to do everything possible to prevent pregnancy loss.



And while the link between insulin resistance and pregnancy loss is nothing new, the culprit before this study was thought to be glucose sugar.



“Our data suggests that it might actually be insulin that’s causing the damage and that would change how we screen and treat women with recurrent pregnancy loss,” Williams said.

