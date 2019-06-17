More and more electric scooters are becoming available in cities across the country. Share on Pinterest Electric scooters are popping up in streets across the country. Getty Images Motorized scooters are becoming more popular in major cities across the United States. You can pick them up spontaneously on the street and drop them off wherever you like. They’re battery-powered with no emissions and are a cost-effective means of transportation. But these scooters don’t come with their own helmet, and some people may be going for a ride in a city or area they’re unfamiliar with. This new transportation fad comes with a potential health and financial risk, as more people are getting injured after going for a ride. New research has shown that the number of face and head injuries from riding electric scooters has tripled over the past decade, according to a new study by Rutgers University.

Who’s most likely to get hurt This study, which was published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, analyzed data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. The system collects data from over 100 hospitals and extrapolates it to provide national estimates regarding product-related injuries occurring in the United States. Between 2008 and 2017, there were almost 1,000 recorded events for head and facial injuries secondary to motorized scooters. This extrapolates to approximately 32,000 emergency department visits nationwide. This number has tripled in the past 10 years. In 2008, it was estimated that there were 2,325 injuries. However, this number has increased to an estimated 6,947 in 2017. “They are creating unsafe conditions on not only roads where they are presently banned, but on sidewalks where pedestrians are at major risk for collisions and serious facial and extremity injuries,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Most of those injured were between the ages of 19 and 65, with almost one-third of them being children between 6 and 12 years old. “Children use motorized scooters marketed as toys, but in reality, certain models can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour,” said the study’s co-author Dr. Amishav Bresler, a third-year resident in the department of otolaryngology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, in a released statement.

The most common injuries from scooters The most frequent injuries were closed head injuries, concussions, and lacerations. The most commonly broken bones were the skull and nose, each at 27 percent of all cases. This was followed by neck and facial fractures. “This study predicts an increase in the incidence of craniofacial injuries, including closed head injuries, lacerations, and a variety of fractures including those of the skull, face, and cervical spine [neck],” said Dr. Nicole Berwald, physician and emergency chairwoman at Staten Island University Hospital, to Healthline. Although many of these injuries may have been prevented using helmets, an overwhelming majority of people completing the study stated they weren’t wearing one. “The problem is that the majority of people who ride them do not wear helmets or adequate body gear to shoulder against road rash, facial fractures, extremity fractures as well as blunt chest and abdominal trauma,” Glatter said. Some populations are especially vulnerable to injury, such as children and the elderly. With the appeal of the scooters looking like a toy, many children not only pose a risk to themselves but to other pedestrians walking on the sidewalk. Careening down the sidewalk at a top speed of 30 miles per hour means other pedestrians may have to duck for cover. The elderly, especially those who are on blood thinners, can pose severe traumatic injury risks to themselves if they take a spin on a scooter. If they crash, especially without a helmet, they may experience life-threatening internal bleeding in their head and body.