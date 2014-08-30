Could a little jolt of electricity to the outside of your head improve your brain function? Northwestern University researchers think so.

Electric current treatments may be the next big thing doctors use to improve memory. Researchers from Northwestern University have found that delivering a noninvasive electric current to the brain improves learning and memory. Their study was published yesterday in the journal Science.

Magnetic pulses known as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), could potentially treat ailments such as traumatic brain injury, stroke, early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and other memory-related conditions.

“This noninvasive stimulation improves the ability to learn new things. It has tremendous potential for treating memory disorders,” said senior study author Joel Voss, an assistant professor of medical social sciences and neurology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, in a press statement. “We show for the first time that you can specifically change memory functions of the brain in adults without surgery or drugs, which have not proven effective.”

Here’s how it works: You can’t directly stimulate the hippocampus — a small brain structure that controls memory — because it’s too deep in the brain. Instead, the team used MRI scans to pinpoint a part of the brain connected to the hippocampus that is just a centimeter below the surface of the skull. When researchers stimulated the area with TMS, it was easier for study subjects to grasp new information.

Voss’ team found that recalling events requires many brain regions to work together, in sync with the hippocampus. The electric current syncs up a whole network of brain regions connected to the hippocampus.

This study is the first to document that TMS can boost memory for up to 24 hours after the treatment.