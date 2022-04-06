New research shows how the long-term use of muscle-building supplements such as protein supplements and creatine can be linked to specific health risks for LGBTQIA+ people. Share on Pinterest New research highlights the associated health risks for LGBTQIA+ people that can arise from reliance on appearance and performance-enhancing drugs and supplements (APEDS). Peter Berglund/Getty Images Much has been written in recent years about the popularity of muscle-building supplements, particularly anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS). Research has highlighted the health concerns that swirl around some of these substances, especially some of the mental health issues and body dysmorphia that can affect those who might develop an over-reliance on supplements as they try to build muscle mass for aesthetic or athletic reasons. Now, a new study examines the use of these appearance and performance-enhancing drugs and supplements (APEDS) — think protein supplements, steroids, and creatine, for instance — on gender minorities, including transgender, genderqueer, and nonbinary people. The popularity of these substances among these communities reflects similar rates seen among the greater LGBTQIA+ population as a whole, with researchers stressing the associated health concerns that can ripple out of a reliance on these supplements.

What the data show The new study was published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. Researchers surveyed 1,653 gender minority people, with 1,120 falling under a broad identity of being “gender-expansive,” which was defined by the study as “a broad range of gender identities” that are situated outside the conventional gender binary, including genderqueer and nonbinary individuals. Additionally, 352 respondents were transgender men and 181 were transgender women. They were all recruited through The Population Research in Identity and Disparities for Equality Study in 2018. The results? Lifetime use of APEDS was reported by 30.7 percent of gender-expansive people, 45.2 percent of transgender men, and 14.9 percent of trans women. They also found protein supplements, as well as creatine supplements, were the most commonly used of these substances. This study was significant in illustrating a link between the use of these kinds of supplements and evidence of eating disorders and different kinds of body dysmorphia. Lifetime use of APEDS was tied to higher eating disorder scores and evidence of “dietary restraint, binge eating, compelled/driven exercise, and muscle dysmorphia symptoms,” the paper reads. Beyond this, the use of APEDS was tied to laxative use in gender-expansive people. When it came to transgender women, the use of APEDS was “not significantly associated with an eating disorder or muscle dysmorphia symptoms.” Lead study author Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of adolescent and young adult medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), told Healthline that muscle-building supplement use “is common among LGBTQ+ people.” “The idealized masculine body is big and muscular. Nearly half of transgender men use muscle-building supplements like protein or creatine. Use of muscle-building supplements is linked to muscle dysmorphia symptoms in gay and transgender men. Muscle dysmorphia is a condition characterized by a preoccupation with not being muscular enough,” Nagata explained. When asked why rates of muscle-building supplement use might be so high among study participants, especially trans men and nonbinary people, for instance, Nagata said that our society’s traditional male “gender norms and body ideals” often revolve around “muscularity.” “Transgender men may engage in muscle-building behaviors to modify their body shape in part to affirm their gender identity,” he added. This differs from some of the societal pressures centered around female bodies. “Gender norms and body ideas among women are often focused on thinness, leanness, and weight loss,” Nagata said. “Therefore, transgender women may engage in weight loss behaviors more often than muscle-building behaviors.”

A look at muscle-building supplements among LGBTQIA+ people To put all of this in context, these rates of use of muscle-building supplements among gender minorities are not unlike those seen in cisgender LGB (lesbian, gay, and bisexual) people. Nagata authored a similar study that found 44 percent of gay men, 42 percent of bisexual men, 29 percent of lesbian women, and 30 percent of bisexual women reported using creatine, steroids, or protein supplements. Nagata said LGBTQIA+ people in society face high rates of discrimination, as well as cultural and social stigma, that “may contribute to psychological stress and body dissatisfaction.” He explained that LGBTQIA+ people might face pressure to try to attain a muscular or lean body from their peers, partners, or even through social media. Nagata said gay male bodies, in particular, “are on display now more than ever” through social media platforms. He pointed to research that Instagram use among bisexual and gay men is tied to “muscle dissatisfaction and use of steroids. Another study revealed that “more past-month sexual partners is linked with protein, creatine, and steroid use in gay men,” Nagata said. Dr. Matthew Hirschtritt, MPH, a psychiatrist and researcher at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California, said that the social threats of harassment, bullying, and being invalidated are part of a stark reality familiar to many LGBTQIA+ people. When asked why the rates of this kind of substance use is so high in these populations, he said that these negative experiences can help fuel a “negative self-image.” “This, in turn, could lead LGBTQ+ people to use medications and supplements to modify their physical appearance. This phenomenon is likely even more pronounced with social media,” said Hirschtritt, who was not affiliated with this new research. When asked to put in context this study in particular and the rates of muscle-building supplement use among transgender, nonbinary, and genderqueer people, Hirschtritt said “transgender people, in particular, may be using these substances to either augment or replace prescribed hormonal treatment.” “This could be especially true for people who don’t have access to gender-affirming hormonal treatment,” he added.