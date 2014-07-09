What’s the difference between psoriasis and eczema? Sometimes you have to get under the skin—and into the DNA code—to find out. Plus, learn about a promising new drug-free eczema treatment. Psoriasis and eczema, two skin diseases with similar symptoms, can now be distinguished on a genetic level. Some forms of the inflammatory skin disorders appear so similar that even doctors find it hard to tell them apart. The finding may save patients time, money, and aggravation on the road to a final diagnosis, and will allow doctors to treat patients promptly with the right types of medication. The new study was published today in Science Translational Medicine. The research team the Entrepreneurial University (TUM) in Munich, Germany compared the genes of 24 patients ages 18 to 60 who had either psoriasis or eczema. The team found that psoriasis resembles a wound healing reaction with an over-activated immune response in the upper layer of the skin. This is what causes the scaly skin markings that characterize psoriasis. Eczema, on the other hand, involves other immune cell subtypes that obstruct the skin barrier and block the skin’s immune response. Eczema skin reactions are commonly associated with bacteria, viruses, or fungi, which can make inflammation worse. 7 Ways to Treat Psoriasis at Home »

Cases on the Borderline “Our results help people suffering from a phenotype of psoriasis or eczema that cannot be clearly teased apart from the other condition,” said Dr. Kilian Eyerich, a researcher who worked on the study. “In those cases, we might in fact be able to diagnose more precisely and earlier, thus providing the best possible therapy to the patient sooner.” Dr. Steven R. Feldman, a dermatology professor at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said it’s typically easy to tell the diseases apart. In the event that psoriasis and eczema cannot be distinguished, it may be because their inflammatory paths have crossed. “At the border, it can be hard to tell,” he said. He would like to see the study results replicated to prove that the test is reliable and accurate. Feldman added that it could be useful in situations where a patient can’t see a specialist but still wants an accurate diagnosis. Psoriasis or Eczema? How to Tell the Difference »