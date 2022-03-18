Share on Pinterest Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A new law in Idaho will ban abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people realize they are pregnant.

The law mimics a similar law in Texas that is the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court case.

In this bill, family members of the pregnant individual will be able to sue the abortion provider. A bill that bans most abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy was passed this week in Idaho. Bill 1309 is modeled after the six-week ban (SB 8) signed into law in Texas last September, which allows private citizens in the state to sue those who help pregnant people receive an abortion. Idaho’s bill allows only specific family members of the individual carrying the fetus, including parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, to sue the abortion provider. If the fetus results from rape, the bill will allow family members of the rapist to sue as well. The bill must be signed by Republican Gov. Brad Little to go into effect. Little signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill into law in 2021 and is expected to sign the 6-week ban as well. Research has shown that being denied an abortion can have disastrous effects on a woman’s health, livelihood, and well-being — especially among those with low incomes, disabilities, or abusive relationships. “If this law goes into effect, just like in Texas, the effect on pregnant people’s lives will be absolutely devastating. Banning abortion does not eliminate the need for abortion,” Jessie Hill, JD, a Case Western Reserve University constitutional law professor who focuses on reproductive rights, told Healthline.

How the bill will impact pregnant people in Idaho There were already numerous barriers to abortion care in Idaho, including waiting periods, prohibiting public or private health insurance from covering abortion, and other restrictions designed to prevent people from accessing care, said Katie Rodihan, the communications director at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Only three abortion clinics exist in the state. Bill 1309 will further restrict abortion access to pregnant people in Idaho. A report called the Turnaway Study published by the University of California San Francisco recently found that women denied abortions experience greater poverty, financial stress, and physical violence from abusive partners. They’re also more likely to experience more negative physical and mental health outcomes. “Some people will find themselves forced to travel out of state in order to access healthcare, whereas others will not have that option. Thus, they will either try to manage their own abortions without medical assistance, or they will be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term,” Hill said. Research looking at the effects of SB 8 in Texas found that abortions decreased by 60 percent in 1 month, said Rodihan, who expects to see a similar impact in Idaho. It’s known that specific people will be disproportionately impacted, such as those with low incomes, people with disabilities, and individuals with transportation or child care challenges, Hill noted. “Studies suggest that an abortion ban like this would increase maternal mortality by 21% – a number that rises to 33% among Black women. This ban will cost lives,” Rodihan said.

What pregnant people in Idaho should know about the future of abortion care Pregnant individuals who wish to end their pregnancies after 6 weeks and can afford to do so will have to travel to nearby states such as Washington, Oregon, or Colorado — many of which are gearing up to support an influx of patients traveling from restrictive states like Idaho. Experts have predicted that pregnant individuals in Idaho will have to travel an average of 250 miles to get an abortion, Rodihan added. Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, the Idaho programs manager with Legal Voice, noted that Gov. Jay Inslee in Washington signed a bill protecting privacy and access to reproductive choice. Oregon is also allocating more resources toward treating out-of-state patients. “Oregon this week also passed a budget to ensure reproductive choice is available not only to their own state residents but for those having to flee their states’ oppressive laws like Idaho,” Gaona-Lincoln said. Rodihan said the Planned Parenthood team is committed to helping patients in Idaho get the care they need — whether that means providing it themselves or assisting patients in receiving care out of state. “We strongly encourage anyone looking for care in Idaho to call us – we are here to answer questions and support patients as they seek to understand how this bill will impact them,” Rodihan said.