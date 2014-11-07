In the United States, Ebola is quieting down, but the deadly virus continues to rage in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone. The last person being monitored for symptoms in connection with Texas’ three Ebola patients is set to be cleared tonight from twice-daily monitoring. Dr. Craig Spencer, the New York City doctor being treated for Ebola, is expected to be moved out of the isolation room at Bellevue Hospital Center soon. Despite the good news in the United States, the Ebola outbreak is still raging in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone, where there is a shortage of beds in treatment units. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ebola virus has been responsible for 4,818 deaths in West Africa. The rate of new infections appears to be declining in Liberia, stable in Guinea, but still rising in Sierra Leone. Learn More About Ebola »

Shortage of Beds in Sierra Leone In the past 21 days there have been 1,174 new Ebola cases in Sierra Leone. This is almost triple the 398 new cases in Liberia and more than quadruple the 256 new cases in Guinea, according to the WHO. A report in U.S. News & World Report says there are only 400 beds in Ebola treatment units in Sierra Leone, even though that country accounts for almost two-thirds of new cases. “Patients are being turned away from hospitals, reducing their chance of survival and allowing the disease to spread,” said Justine Greening, Britain’s international development secretary. This week, the first of six treatment centers that Britain is building opened outside of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Read More: Nurse Will Go to Court if Maine Forces Ebola Quarantine »