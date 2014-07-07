Facing the worst-ever outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, global health experts in West Africa find themselves empty-handed. At first, the Ebola virus causes what might feel like a run-of-the-mill tropical illness: high fever, aches and pains, diarrhea. But those sickened by Ebola often end up bleeding from every orifice. The virus, spread by contact with infected bodily fluids, kills about 8 of every 10 people it infects. Africa is in the midst of the worst outbreak of the feared disease since it was first identified almost 40 years ago. Across the West African nations of Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, 750 people have fallen ill since the outbreak began in March, and more than 460 have died. A U.S. citizen in Ghana is being tested for Ebola infection after falling ill with hemorrhagic fever, according to a Reuters report. The patient is under quarantine at a clinic in the capital city of Accra. According to Reuters, the man had recently traveled to Guinea and Sierra Leone. Ebola Outbreak: Should We in the U.S. Be Worried? » Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting, bringing together health authorities from 11 African countries along with global health experts to plan a coordinated response to the outbreak. “We are here to make a real difference, a difference that will be felt beyond this room for millions of people in dire need for solutions. We have a small window of opportunity to prevent the outbreak of Ebola from spreading further,” Sherry Aryeetey, Ghana’s minister of health, told the delegates.

Slowing Ebola’s Spread Ebola outbreaks typically occur in rural, forested areas. The virus originates in the fruit bat; it also infects non-human primates, and those who hunt and eat monkeys can become infected through contact with their blood. The current outbreak also began in a rural area—in southern Guinea, near the borders of Sierra Leone and Liberia. But the virus has crossed those borders and spread to urban areas, including the Guinean capital of Conakry, speeding its transmission. The delegates agreed to mobilize community, religious, and political leaders to educate local residents on how to avoid becoming infected. “Instead of being properly gowned when they’re caring for people that are sick or even dead, people are essentially reverting to customs of having bodies in the house and hugging the body and touching the body, which is really kind of a catastrophe,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Healthline. The WHO delegates are also drumming up resources to bring healthcare providers and supplies, such as gloves and gowns, to West Africa. For the most part, though, all medical workers can do is ease patients’ fever and dehydration in hopes that they’ll recover on their own. Related News: Anti-Vaccination Movement Creates a Deadly Year in the U.S. »