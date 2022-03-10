Share on Pinterest Vegetables and seafood can be healthy sources of protein. Ezequiel Giménez/Stocksy United

Researchers say getting your protein from a variety of sources can help lower your risk of high blood pressure.

Experts recommend putting seafood and legumes into your diet in addition to traditional protein sources of beef and chicken.

They say this variety can help heart health as well as your overall health.

When it comes to using nutrition to battle high blood pressure, the operative approach may be to “Goldilocks” your protein intake.

According to a new study , people who get their protein from a variety of sources (four or more versus two or less) have a 66 percent lower chance of experiencing high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

The study drew data from the China Health and Nutrition Survey, which from 1997 to 2015 gathered nutrition information from 12,200 adults in China.

The goal, according to Dr. Xianhui S. Qin, a study author with the National Clinical Research Center for Kidney Disease at Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, was to dig deeper into current knowledge about diet and blood pressure as well as the impact protein consumption may have on that.

“Hypertension is a major public health problem that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and death in the world,” Qin told Healthline. “Therefore, it is important to identify more modifiable risk factors for early detection and prevention of hypertension.”

Since previous studies on the topic focused on overall protein consumption, Qin said, it seemed time to look more closely.

“We speculated that consuming a greater variety of proteins in proper quantity could guarantee the intake of different essential amino acids, which may correlate with better nutritional status, microbiota richness, and diversity,” Qin said.

The findings that varying your protein choices may help decrease chances of hypertension came less as a surprise than as a verification, Qin added.