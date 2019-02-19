Researchers say eating almonds, cashews, and other nuts five times a week can improve heart health.

Share on Pinterest Nuts can produce numerous benefits, including lower blood pressure. Getty Images

If you live with type 2 diabetes, eating nuts five days a week may be just as critical for your long-term well-being as regular exercise and checking your blood sugar.



That’s according to a recent study, which was published in the American Heart Association’s Circulation Research journal.

In it, researchers concluded that when eating 5 servings of nuts per week, patients with type 2 diabetes had a 17 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease.



Additionally, people with type 2 diabetes who consumed nuts regularly had a 34 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, a 20 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease, and a 31 percent reduced risk of premature death overall.



Eating nuts fewer than five times per week still offers benefits, the study authors explained, but less so compared to those who eat nuts nearly daily.



The study also pinpointed that tree nuts, in particular, offered the most benefits to your heart. Common tree nuts include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios, pine nuts, chestnuts, and filberts.



It’s important to remember that peanuts are not a nut but a legume. While peanuts can be part of a wholesome diet, they have not proven to offer the notable health benefits of a tree nut.

