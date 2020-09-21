Share on Pinterest Researchers say what you eat is more important than body mass index (BMI) in terms of cardiovascular disease risk. Getty Images

Researchers report that a healthy, Mediterranean-style diet is more important for heart health than weight loss.

They say that being thinner isn’t necessarily healthier, especially if the weight loss has occurred from extreme dieting or other methods that reduce nutrition value.

They do note that a healthy diet can lower the risks associated with obesity, but it doesn’t eliminate those risks.

If you are overweight, you don’t necessarily have to lose weight in order to live longer.

But you probably need to change your diet.

Research has shown that people with high body mass index (BMI) are at significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality than those who have lower BMI.

High BMI accounts for more than 4 million deaths annually, with more than two-thirds of those deaths due to cardiovascular disease.

This data is considered crucial since 42 percent of people in the United States are clinically obese , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, a new study led by Dr. Karl Michaëlsson, a researcher at Uppsala University in Sweden, concludes that people classified as obese can reduce mortality risk to the same level as people with lower BMI by switching to a healthier, Mediterranean-style diet.

The Mediterranean diet favors nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, unrefined or high-fiber grains, fish, and olive oil over red meat and processed foods.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, tracked 79,003 Swedish adults with a mean baseline age of 61 for 21 years. During the study period, 30,389 people died.

Researchers found that overweight individuals who best complied with a Mediterranean diet were the least likely to die.

In fact, obese individuals with the healthiest diets were no more likely to die than those people with moderate weight and healthy diets.

Individuals with a “normal” BMI but unhealthy diets also had a higher mortality rate than those with moderate weight who had healthier, Mediterranean-style diets.

Diet was found to be such a strong predictor of mortality risk that the older people in the study who had moderate weight but an unhealthy diet were reported by researchers as the most likely to die during the study period — even more than people with obesity who ate poorly.

“My view is that it is advisable not to make recommendations based on a single study, even if it is my own, but our results indicate that eating healthy is beneficial independent of the relative body weight, at least in later years of life,” Michaëlsson told Healthline.