During stressful times, sugar can bring comfort.

Sugar affects neurotransmitters in the brain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that people with underlying health conditions, including metabolic syndrome, are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.

No doubt 2020 has been packed with stress, and for many turning to food is one way to cope.

According to a Ball State University study, 31 percent of the 838 respondents found that the pandemic increased stress, which affected their eating behaviors and decreased their diet quality.

Stress levels were significantly higher for people who reported having unhealthy eating practices and for those whose diet had worsened.

“There’s a concern about stress eating in the context of the pandemic, and some people struggle with eating sugar and junk food as a way to substitute,” Laura Schmidt, PhD, sugar scientist and professor of health policy at the University of California at San Francisco, told Healthline.

While she says there isn’t enough evidence to prove food addiction, Schmidt believes feeling like you’re addicted to food or sugar is valid due to sugar’s effect on the brain.

“One tool we have for studying addiction is a functional MRI that allows researchers to observe what’s going on in the neurochemistry of the brain and this is getting us closer to understanding what people are experiencing when they feel they are addicted to food,” Schmidt said.

She points to past studies conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which evaluated people’s brains after consuming a lot of sugar.

“[They] noticed a similar kind of reward chemical in the brain, and the most important one is dopamine… In people who are experiencing addiction, the neurotransmitters in their brains have learned that an exogenous chemical is going to come in — whether it’s alcohol or cocaine — and fill their neurotransmitters, so their brain doesn’t need to make as much of that chemical,” she said.

Over time, the brain becomes dependent on outside sources, such as alcohol, drugs, or food, to fill the neurotransmitters. This phenomenon is called dopamine downregulation, and Schmidt says it has been proven to also occur in the brains of people who consume large amounts of sugar.

“When people tell us they feel addicted to sugar, there may be something to that, and it’s something we need to study and understand more,” said Schmidt.

Teralyn Sell, PhD, psychotherapist and brain health expert, says sugar stresses out the brain because it is a dietary stress.

“When we talk about reduction of stress, people often think of work stress and home life stress, but they also have to think of dietary stress, and part of that is sugar because of the way it impacts the brain’s reward center, and because it’s inflammatory, and causes blood sugar dysregulations,” Sell told Healthline.

She says understanding sugar’s effect on blood is essential to understanding why you may reach for sugar when stressed.

Blood sugar (glucose) is the main sugar found in blood. Glucose comes from the foods you consume, and is the body’s main source of energy.

“Most likely when we reach for sugar, it’s to gain energy, but it will spike our blood sugar and then it will sharply fall, leaving you feeling tired or exhausted,” said Sell.

At this point, your adrenaline starts pumping to boost your energy, sending you into fight or flight mode.

“This is when your prefrontal cortex — your thinking brain — will shut off and when you do and say things you wish you wouldn’t have. It’s when you become hangry,” said Sell.

Sugar can impact emotions too, such as loneliness during social distancing, she adds.

“The pandemic has changed our relationship with food because we are so limited in our relationships with other people. Sugar feels comforting, doesn’t it? That big bowl of ice cream can feel like a friend,” Sell said.