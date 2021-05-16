Share on Pinterest Experts advise parents to keep an eye on what children are eating during the pandemic. Maskot/Getty Images

Researchers say eating disorders among teens, especially young girls, have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say the stress of the pandemic combined with social media and being stuck at home are among the contributing factors.

Experts advise parents to keep an eye on what their children are eating and prepare healthy meals.

Given the mental health issues that teenagers in the United States face even when the world is relatively calm, it should come as no surprise that the pandemic has caused an increase in stressors for this age group.

The latest evidence of this is a new study that shows there has been a 30 percent jump in eating disorder-related hospital admissions among females ages 12 to 18 during the pandemic.

Admissions for males didn’t increase.

This newly released data from Epic Health Research Network reports that eating disorder diagnoses increased by 25 percent overall for people ages 12 to 18 compared to predictions based on pre-pandemic trends.

The study commenced after experts such as Dr. Mark Norris, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Canada specializing in adolescent health and eating disorders, expressed concern about an apparent increase in the hospitalization of adolescents with eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Little, a family physician, and his team at Epic Health, which publishes observations by health experts about donated data that spans more than 100 million patients, decided to analyze hospital admission rates that included an eating disorder diagnosis.

The group then examined whether the increase in hospital admissions was partly due to an overall increase in new diagnoses of eating disorders.

Little and his colleagues said the findings are consistent with concerns expressed by Norris and other researchers and clinicians in multiple countries that the incidence of eating disorders, particularly in pediatric populations, might have spiked during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“The pandemic has been so disruptive to everyone’s social interactions and to their own psychology,” Little told Healthline.

“Teens are coming to grips with their vulnerability as humans and they are seeing suffering all around them,” he added. “And there are, of course, the social aspects: no school, no in-person engagement with friends. That plays itself out in different ways.”

Little and his team also went back and looked at other Epic Health studies, including ones on anxiety, depression, and suicide.

“While we saw them rise, it was not as big a jump as we saw with this population, which has been more dramatic,” said Little.

“This is all about the self-image. I think the number one stressor is the social dynamic. I raised three boys and they were connected to their social structure. When you disconnect that, it is disruptive. And add the fact that kids are cooped up in [the] house with parents,” he added.

“There are several major factors, but this is a death by a thousand paper cuts scenario,” Little explained.

Social stressors during the pandemic are unlike anything anyone has experienced, added Little, who noted that weight gain, too, is a possible stressor.

“The availability of food plays a role,” he said. “In school you get a lunch break, but you are not surrounded by food. At home, you have access to food all day and night, all the time, healthy or not.”