Pizza may be delicious, but it is a major contributor to poor nutrition for children and teens.

Nobody thinks of pizza as a health food. But not many know just how unhealthy pizza can be.

“Not only is pizza one of the things children and teens eat most often, it is packing on extra calories, extra fat, and extra sodium, or salt,” said Lisa M. Powell, Ph.D., professor of Health Policy and Administration at the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“If we could help kids eat less pizza, or help them eat healthier pizza, we could have a huge impact on their diet, their nutrition, and their health,” said Powell, who was the lead author for a new study on pizza and American youth.

It’s no surprise that pizza is one America’s favorite foods. Just ask any parent. Plus, scientists have the numbers to back up what we see in school cafeterias, fast food restaurants, homes, supermarkets, and anywhere young people eat and snack.

Pizza is the number two source of calories for children between 2 and 18 years old, said Powell. The number one source of calories is grain desserts, a combination of cakes, cookies, pastries, donuts, and other sweet treats made with wheat and other grains.

On any given day, over 20 percent of young Americans eat pizza, said Powell. Among kids between the ages of 6 and 19, 22 percent will eat pizza today. That compares to 14 percent for kids ages 2 to 5, and 13 percent for the U.S. population as a whole.

For the study, researchers used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES), from 2003 to 2010. Four separate NHANES studies asked kids, or parents of younger children, what they ate on two different days. The researchers used food reports from more than 7,400 children, ages 2 to 11, and 6,500 adolescents ages 12 to 19.

