“The study demonstrates that nicotine is often an ingredient found in vape products, even though the user may not be aware of it,” said Patricia Folan , RN, CNP, director of the Center for Tobacco Control at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. Folan was not affiliated with the study.

Researchers found that 40 percent of participants who reported using nicotine-free products still had significant levels of nicotine biomarkers in their blood.

A new study published this week in the journal Pediatrics highlights a lack of awareness among adolescents about nicotine consumption and vaping.

Do you know what’s in that e-cigarette? Your kid likely doesn’t.

In the study, researchers looked at self-reported data about tobacco, e-cigarette, and marijuana use among over 500 participants ages 12 to 21. Participants also gave urine samples to be tested for metabolites associated with tobacco and marijuana consumption.

It is one of the first to correlate self-reporting of e-cigarette products with biomarker data.

The study’s first author, Dr. Rachel Boykan, associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, told Healthline that the findings about unintentional nicotine exposure among adolescents are concerning, but their work looking at total nicotine exposure paints a bleak picture for teen e-cig users.

The data shows that teens who vape can be exposed to just as much nicotine as traditional smokers; in some cases more.

Cotinine, the primary metabolite of nicotine , can be measured in the body and is a common indicator of exposure to tobacco. Researchers found that while cotinine levels were significant for e-cigarette users, users of so-called “pod products” — e-cigarette devices with an attachable cartridge, such as JUUL — had some of the highest levels.

The amount of nicotine exposure is concerning because of the potential for addiction.

“The goal of a pediatrician is to make sure that kids don’t start smoking,” said Boykan.

While national data sets from surveys have helped to form a picture of what the FDA has referred to as an epidemic of e-cigarette use among adolescents, the use of biomarker data, sadly, helps to confirm that.

“If you have kids who are using it much more frequently and you have kids who are using much higher content nicotine products, like the pods, like JUUL, they are going to have a lot more cotinine in their urine. It seems obvious but this really hasn’t been measured before,” said Boykan.

Pod products in particular have drawn the ire of the FDA because of their popularity among teens, and their high nicotine content.

According to Boykan, being able to correlate e-cigarette use and nicotine biomarkers in adolescents is an indicator of nicotine addiction, one that is likely fueled by products with deceptively high amounts of nicotine in them.

“The problem is and what a lot of these national studies have shown, we have good data now from the last several years, is that kids who use e-cigarettes are almost four times more likely to become regular smokers. Is that because of the nicotine addiction? I can’t say. It would make sense that there is that connection there,” said Boykan.

According to recent data, the amount of high school seniors who vaped in the past 12 months has jumped to 37 percent, up about 10 percent from 2017. Similarly, nicotine vaping also rose 10 percent.