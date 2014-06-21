Researchers disagree about whether or not e-cigarettes can help smokers quit, but with nearly 500 brands now available, e-cigarettes appear to be here to stay.

The e-cigarette market is on fire as more and more people try using the devices to “vape” liquid nicotine.

A new study from the University of California, San Diego, published in Tobacco Control, finds that an average of 10 new e-cigarette brands and 240 new e-liquid flavors appeared on the market each month from 2012 to 2014. As of January 2014, there were 466 e-cigarette brands sold online and more than 7,700 flavors.

The researchers found that older brands were more likely to make claims that e-cigarettes are healthier or more affordable than traditional cigarettes. They were also more apt to insist that e-cigarettes are a good way to quit smoking. Newer brands were less likely to make such claims and more likely to focus instead on their selection of flavors or devices.

“It almost seems that newer brands don’t want to be compared to cigarettes, which are associated with the image of cancer,” said lead author Shu-Hong Zhu, Ph.D., a professor of family and preventive medicine and director of the Center for Research and Interventions in Tobacco Control at UC San Diego, in a press statement.

Zhu’s team says they support the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed rules to make e-cigarette companies list their ingredients and nicotine strengths, and take other measures to ensure their devices are safe. But they say that any rules that are too strict might favor brands with strong financial support that are owned by big tobacco companies. The most important goal in regulating e-cigarettes, they said, should be to reduce the number of people smoking traditional cigarettes.

“Obviously, tobacco companies would be more concerned with protecting cigarette market share than smaller e-cigarette companies,” Zhu said.

