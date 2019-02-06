So, you didn’t win Dry January. But here’s why failing doesn’t necessarily mean you lost, either.

Share on Pinterest Your reason for failing Dry January matters more than the drinks you had. Getty Images

When the new year hit, some people took part in Dry January, a monthlong abstinence from drinking alcohol.

What began as a 2014 public health campaign initiated by the charity Alcohol Change UK has become a growing trend in the United States as well.

“The concept is useful in a number of regards,” Kenneth Leonard, PhD, director of the Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions at the University at Buffalo, told Healthline. “If people do this for a month, they may find out that they feel better, sleep better, and that they’re spending less money on something that they don’t need to be spending it on.”

In fact, a study from the University of Sussex revealed that of about 800 people who participated in Dry January in 2018, many experienced those benefits and more:

93 percent of participants had a sense of achievement

88 percent saved money

82 percent think more deeply about their relationship with alcohol

80 percent feel more in control of their drinking

76 percent learned more about when and why they drink

71 percent realized they don’t need a drink to enjoy themselves

71 percent slept better

70 percent had generally improved health

67 percent had more energy

58 percent lost weight

57 percent had better concentration

54 percent had better skin

Despite the benefits, is kicking alcohol for a month or any period of time for everyone?

Deni Carise, PhD, a clinical psychologist and addiction expert, says if you’re considering it, probably.

“People might say to me, ‘I think I might have a drinking problem, but I’m not sure.’ I say to them, ‘When was the last time you thought you had a problem with broccoli? You never think that because you don’t have a problem with broccoli,'” Carise told Healthline.

The fact that you think about it is enough to give it a try, she adds.

Leonard agrees, noting that just because you want to cut back on alcohol doesn’t mean you have a problem with it.

“There may be people who are drinking a little too much and maybe aren’t aware that alcohol is making them not sleep well or feeling a little depressed and anxious, and those changes with alcohol can be subtle and don’t have to be real severe,” Leonard said.

“A person who drinks every day of the week, two or three drinks a day, might experience some of those health effects and not really realize the impact that alcohol is having on them,” he said.

“If they were to take a month off, it might be difficult, but they might start to feel better and to realize that drinking less frequently might be beneficial to their health,” Leonard added.