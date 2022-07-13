HRA Pharma anticipates that an FDA advisory committee meeting will be held in the first half of 2023. They further note that it generally takes about 10 months for this type of application to be approved.

The drug is currently sold by prescription under the brand name Opill.

If the FDA approves this medication, it would be the first daily birth control pill available in the United States without a prescription.

On July 11, 2022, Perrigo Company plc announced that its subsidiary HRA Pharma had submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an over-the-counter birth control pill.

HRA Pharma says Opill is an oral contraceptive first approved in 1973, so it has a long history of safe usage.

According to Dr. Jessica Lee, an OB-GYN at the University of Maryland Medical Center and Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the hormone it contains, norgestrel, is chemically similar to progesterone, one of the hormones that a woman naturally produces during her menstrual cycle.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that when this type of pill is taken daily, it thickens a woman’s cervical mucous, making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and fertilize an egg. Here’s what ACOG says: Progestin stops ovulation, but it does not do so consistently. About 4 in 10 women who use progestin-only pills will continue to ovulate.

Lee explained that it differs from birth control pills containing two hormones, estrogen and progestin.

“The typical pill currently requires a prescription in the U.S. because the estrogen component comes with some increased risks and may not be a safe option for people with certain medical conditions.”

According to Planned Parenthood, although severe side effects are rare, birth control pills containing combined estrogen and progestin can increase the risk for heart attack, blood clots, stroke, liver tumors, and death.

Lee said that because HRA Pharma’s medication is a progestin-only pill, which is overall very safe, it is a good candidate for being sold over the counter.

However, she added that this doesn’t rule out selling birth control pills with both hormones in the future.

“There are several medical groups that feel the typical birth control pill with estrogen and progestin is also a good candidate for being sold over the counter, so perhaps that will be the next step.”

Lee further noted that there are certain risks when you are using birth control pills.

“Some risks of the pill occur if you use it if you are already pregnant if you have breast cancer, if you have liver disease, or if you have abnormal vaginal bleeding,” she said.

“Women can generally safely screen themselves for these risks without seeing a doctor,” she added.

Lee did caution, however, that Opill must be taken consistently for it to be effective. “There is less wiggle room for error,” she said, “and it is recommended to take Opill at the same time every day.”