It all underscores just how complex tackling HIV has been in the past and continues to be in the present.

Health experts warn that better access to medications is just one piece in the very large puzzle of stopping HIV transmission in the United States.

While news of the announcement was met positively, it also came ahead of some other negative headlines surrounding the drugmaker, coupled with cautions from the medical community.

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences announced that it will donate enough HIV prevention drug Truvada to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to benefit 200,000 people at risk for HIV.

Could this help stop HIV in the U.S.?

“We are proud to partner with CDC to dramatically expand access to medication that can help prevent new HIV infections,” Gregg Alton, chief patient officer of Gilead Sciences, said in the company’s statement in early May.

“We believe today’s donation, combined with efforts to address the root causes of the epidemic, such as racism, violence against women, stigma, homophobia, and transphobia, can play an important role in ending the HIV epidemic in the United States, particularly in parts of the country with the highest burden of disease.”

The goal is to expand access of the high-cost drug — central to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatment for HIV prevention — to people who are low-income, either uninsured or underinsured, and are at risk for contracting HIV.

The deal between the company and the U.S. government will last through the end of 2025 and could potentially extend to 2030, according to a statement from Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar.

The medical community has long been proponents of PrEP as the highly effective face of treatment to prevent HIV.

The drug regimen actually consists of two medications in one pill, prescribed for daily use by people who are HIV-negative and at risk for contracting HIV.

The drug isn’t cheap, with a list price of up to $2,000 for a 30-day supply. Gilead has touted a co-pay coupon assistance program to help people who are commercially insured.

The Trump administration heralded the announcement as a key part of realizing its pledge to eradicate HIV from the United States by 2030.

As part of its four-pronged approach to hit this goal, the government zeroed in on the need to provide PrEP to at-risk populations, according to the CDC .

Just weeks after this initiative was first highlighted in the president’s State of the Union address, the CDC revealed that the annual decline in new HIV numbers has stalled, further highlighting the need for more aggressive measures.

That being said, some medical professionals say we have to wait and see how impactful this will be.

Dr. Hyman Scott, MPH, the clinical research medical director at Bridge HIV and an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), told Healthline that it isn’t exactly clear if this impacts the company’s current voucher program and assistance efforts for people who are low income.

He said, as with many drug manufacturers, there’s no publicly available data on how many people benefit from Gilead’s existing efforts and it’s unclear if these initiatives will be discontinued once this partnership with the CDC goes into effect.

“I think that is still an open question in terms of what advantage the donation has over the existing infrastructure,” Scott said.

“One thing is that we will have more transparency. We will be able to see — if it’s run by the CDC and administered by the CDC — who is using the program, who is accessing it, who is staying on [the drug regimen],” he said. “Because, right now, we don’t have any data on the people currently using this patient assistance program from Gilead.”

Scott said that as a healthcare provider it’s frustrating to see how the high cost of the drug can make necessary, life-saving treatment out of reach for those who might need it most.

“The cost of Truvada has been a significant barrier for expanding PrEP use in the U.S.,” he added.

“I saw a patient a couple of months ago who previously tried to get on PrEP, had a $1,600 bill to access it for just one month [and] found it very discouraging for him. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with HIV.”

Scott stressed that for PrEP to work on society at large, “barriers need to be removed” and the cost of medications is a “big barrier for those who have no insurance or gaps in insurance or the underinsured who have high co-pays and deductibles.”

Dr. Kristin Englund, an infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic, told Healthline that just offering free medications is not enough for people.

She said that people who receive the treatment still need to go in every three months for evaluations, which include meeting a provider, getting lab tests done, and doing an HIV screening to make sure they’re still HIV-negative.

None of this is free and the costs of these regular visits alone — even without paying for PrEP — can be cost prohibitive.

“This presents big barriers to getting PrEP to appropriate populations who need it. To at-risk populations, which include adolescents, young adults, people of color, and other at-risk groups like men who have sex with men (MSM), bisexuals, transgender people,” she stressed.

“We need to have a better ability to reach those populations and provide them with continuity of healthcare regardless of insurance.”

Englund said the new donation of drugs from Gilead to 200,000 people is going to “go a long way toward helping with at least the medication portion” of their care, but beyond that, more needs to be done to make sure the healthcare system benefits those in need.

Not everyone thinks this corporate donation is praiseworthy.

The New York Times Editorial Board issued and editorial that said while laudable on the surface, these kinds of donations “have a long history of doing more for drugmakers than for patients.”

They highlighted the fact that a month’s supply of Truvada costs roughly $6 to make and sells for more than $1,600 in the United States, according to the PrEP4All Collaboration, an advocacy group.

“Owing partly to those prices, only about 18 percent of the million or so at-risk Americans who need the drug have access to it,” the New York Times editorial board wrote.

“Gilead’s donation could double that percentage, but only if it’s reserved for patients who aren’t already receiving Truvada through the company’s existing financial aid programs. The deal, which Mr. Trump is said to have negotiated himself, contains no such guarantee.”